Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were “very lucky” to come away from Vicarage Road with all three points in their game against Watford on Wednesday (1 December).

The Blues needed a late enough goal from Hakim Ziyech to clinch all three points and were doing the majority of the defending in the later stages and for large parts of the first-half.

Tuchel said it had been an “unusual performance” in a game that had to be temporarily halted in the first-half after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands.