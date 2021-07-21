A Chilean footballer has caused somewhat of a storm online by creating one of the oddest goal celebrations you’re likely to see.

Miguel Orellana, who plays for Deportes Magallanes in Primera B de Chile, celebrated a fairly straightforward goal in the most unlikely of circumstances.

After scoring the winning goal against Arturo Fernandez Vial – he proceeded to run off the pitch and jump in a nearby bin in celebration. If that doesn’t put the ‘bin’ in ‘top bins’, we don’t know what does.