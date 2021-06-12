The BBC has apologised for allowing footage of Christian Eriksen receiving first aid treatment to be broadcast after the Denmark midfielder collapsed on the pitch during the team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The 29-year-old stumbled in the 43rd minute and then fell to the turf as fans and players looked on shocked.

Medics rushed to treat the Inter Milan midfielder and quickly began giving CPR as the cameras kept rolling.

Players formed a wall to shield Eriksen as he received first aid, but fans online noted that the medics could still easily be seen performing the treatment.