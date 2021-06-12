Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland was suspended on Saturday after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Doctors were quick to attend the Inter Milan midfielder when he fell to the floor shortly before half-time at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Teammates and fans inside the stadium were visibly stricken by the scenes that unfolded before Eriksen was taken from the field.

Uefa later confirmed that he had been transferred to hospital and was in a stable condition.

Denmark’s FA also confirmed he was “awake” in hospital shortly before play resumed.