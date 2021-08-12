Christian Eriksen sends heartfelt message to nine-year-old facing heart surgery

Denmark and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has sent a heartfelt message to a nine-year-old girl facing heart surgery after she had written him a letter.

The Dane tried to reassure the girl, named Edie, that she will get back to normal life “very quickly”, and said that he had done following his recent heart procedure.

The nine-year-old is due to get the same heart operation that Eriksen did after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening game with Finland at Euro 2020.