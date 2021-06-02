A cricket match in Leicestershire was brought to a halt because of some unexpected visitors: two cows.

The bovine intrusion was caught on video, which shows the two hoofed mammals galloping around Dunton Bassett Cricket Club.

People in cricket whites are seen backing away as the animals approach.

“Oh don’t tell me the boys are scared of the two cows!” a laughing woman can be heard saying from behind the camera.

The cows, which escaped from a nearby field, are seen making a lap of the pitch.