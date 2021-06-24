Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the world record for the most international goals scored in men’s football.

The Portugal forward netted twice during his nation’s 2-2 draw with France at Euro 2020 on Wednesday night and it was his second penalty that saw him match Ali Daei’s record.

Daei scored 109 goals in 149 appearances for Iran between 1993 and 2006 and took to Instagram to congratulate Ronaldo on equaling his record.

With Portugal finishing third in their Euro 2020 group, Ronaldo will have the chance to break the international goalscoring record against Belgium on Sunday.