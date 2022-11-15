Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man United’s owners: ‘They don’t care about the club’

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.

The 37-year-old has waged war against his team in an explosive interview with TalkTV, which will air in full on Wednesday and Thursday on Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo.

Insisting he does not speak to the family, who have owned United since 2005, Ronaldo claimed they do not have the club’s best interests at heart.

“They don’t really care in my opinion,” the football icon said.

