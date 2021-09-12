Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his love for Manchester United and of how special it is to be back in English football after the Portuguese forward scored two goals in his side’s 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also helped United on their way to a win that sees them go top of the table, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that his side will face sturner tests than the one posed by Steve Bruce’s Newcastle at home.