Cristiano Ronaldo is unwinding on his $7 million yacht after crashing out of Euro 2020.

The Portugal star’s team was defeated by Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16, knocking them out of the tournament.

Ronaldo posted a photo of him and his family aboard a luxury yacht on social media on the weekend, captioned: “It’s time to rest with my loves.”

It appears to be the 27-metre-long yacht with five cabins he bought last year to celebrate winning the Italian league title.