As Great Britain’s curling mixed doubles pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat get underway in the Beijing Winter Olympics, we take a look at all you need to know about curling, one of the event's most loved sports.

The object of curling is to land the stone as close to the tee, otherwise known as the button.

Some stones will be thrown with the intention of knocking the opponent’s stone outside of the house or to guard their own stone.

The house is the set of concentric circles located on both ends of the ice.

