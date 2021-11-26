One-year anniversary of Maradona's death remembered at Argentine football game

Independiente and Boca Juniors honored Diego Maradona during the one minute of silence at the local league’s match between both sides, ahead of the Argentine stars one year death anniversary,

The players, together with the referees, formed a number 10 in the center of the pitch to remember one of the greatest footballers in history who led Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup.

The former footballer died of a heart attack last year, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

