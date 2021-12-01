Ellen White became England Women’s record scorer as a hat-trick took the team to crush Latvia 20-0 at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

White scored twice early on in the World Cup qualifier to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith’s mark of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break.

The Manchester City striker was one of four hat-trick-scorers on the night – Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles.

