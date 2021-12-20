US Open champion Emma Raducanu is finishing 2021 on yet another high after being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.

The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.

Miss Raducanu, from Bromley, beat Olympic diver Tom Daley and swimming star Adam Peaty into second and third in the public vote.

The tennis player gave her acceptance speech from self-isolation after testing positive for Covid in Abu Dhabi last week while there for a tournament.

