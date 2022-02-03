Emma Raducanu one of many British talents nominated for prestigious Laureus Sports Awards

Emma Raducanu has topped the list of British talent who’ve been nominated for an incredible award.

The young tennis ace, 19, is up for nomination at the very prestigious Laureus Sports Awards.

The event is one of the biggest in the sporting world, and US Open champion Emma has been nominated for Breakthrough of the Year.

She features alongside a long list of incredible talents in the sports industry such as Tom Daley, nominated for Comeback of the Year following his incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

He is up against the UK’s youngest Olympic medallist, Sky Brown.

