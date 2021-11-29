Emma Raducanu made winning return to UK in ATP Champions Tour

US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain at the ATP Champions Tour event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in a not-entirely-serious exhibition match.

It was her first match on home soil since July when her Wimbledon debut ended in a fourth-round retirement against Australian Tomljanovic because of breathing difficulties.

Raducanu also revealed Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been mentoring her, and even said she was rooting for him to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, for which she is a huge favourite.

