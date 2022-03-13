Eddie Jones felt England’s dominant scrum deserved more after defeat in Six Nations Ireland match

England coach Eddie Jones said he was proud of his players as England was defeated at Twickenham by Ireland.

Jones expressed frustration over the failure of referee Mathieu Raynal to penalise Ireland’s misfiring scrum more harshly.

England were eliminated from Guinness Six Nations title contention with a round left after losing 32-15 after having lost Charlie Ewels to a red card for a dangerous tackle after only 82 seconds.

“I’m a bit disappointed the referee didn’t allow us to scrum fully. That would be my only complaint,” Jones said.