Former Premier League footballer Anton Ferdinand believes England shouldn’t host another major football tournament until racist abuse and social issues can be solved in the country after a string of incidents following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Distressing scenes in London’s Leicester Square and at the stadium before England’s penalty shootout defeat will mean it is difficult to see the UK being offered the chance to host the World Cup in 2030 with Ireland, after a joint bid from the two countries.