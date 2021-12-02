Rafa Benitez has suggested that “Everybody” at Everton “has to be disappointed” after a 4-1 thrashing by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees boss also admitted that their city rivals are a “top side” with “top-class players”.

“Everybody has to be disappointed because we have lost the derby,” Benitez said.

“We didn’t do things right, we made too many mistakes and gave them the chances to score.”

Mohamed Salah scored a brace at Goodison Park, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota adding goals to complete the rout, despite Demarai Gray’s consolation strike.

