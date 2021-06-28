Wimbledon makes a welcome return to the sporting calendar after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the tournament will look a little different, as it has been given special status as a Government test event.

Most importantly, that means there will be limits on crowds and initially 21,000 spectators will be allowed in each day - half of normal Wimbledon capacity.

Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place throughout the fortnight, but one thing will always remain the same regardless of circumstances: the championships are going to be must-see.