Sir Lewis Hamilton revealed he is not comfortable racing in Saudi Arabia due to its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia is hosting its first Formula 1 race this weekend in Jeddah as part of a long-term deal.

However, the seven-time world champion admitted he does not feel comfortable racing in the country and described its LGBTQ+ laws as “terrifying” while calling for the government to make changes.

"Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn't say I do. But it's not my choice to be here. The sport has taken a choice to be here," Sir Hamilton said.

