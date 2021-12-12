Max Verstappen said he wants to race with Red Bull for "the rest of his life" after a dramatic F1 world title win in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old was trailing behind Lewis Hamilton for much of the race, but a late safety car allowed him to make up time ahead of the final lap and snatch the win from his rival in the final seconds of the season.

"I hope we can do this for 10, 15 years together. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life," Verstappen said of his team.

