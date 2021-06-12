Football fans have chanted the name of Christian Eriksen after the Denmark player collapsed during a Euro 2020 match on Saturday night.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen appeared to collapse to the floor in the first-half of the Group B game with Finland.

Doctors were quick to attend to him with teammates and fans visibly shaken by the events.

He was taken from the field with European football governing body Uefa later confirming he had been transferred to hospital where he was now stable.

The Danish FA also confirmed that he was “awake” after leaving the stadium.