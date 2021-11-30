Soldier parachutes into Florida Gators game

This is the stunning moment a group of US army soldiers parachuted into a Florida Gators game at half-time to the cheers of the crowd in attendance.

The point-of-view footage captured by Sergeant James Hackett of the Golden Knights parachute team shows the soldiers jumping from the plane thousands of feet above the ground on Saturday (27 November).

The University of Florida Gators narrowly defeated the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 in Saturday’s intra-state matchup.