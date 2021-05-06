Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

00:20

Jack Rathborn | JackRathborn | 1620337778

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at press conference for Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Jake Paul were involved in a brawl at the press conference for the legendary boxer’s exhibition bout with Logan Paul.

The fight broke out when YouTube star Paul, who recently knocked out Ben Askren in his third professional fight, swiped Mayweather’s hat.

Paul appeared to get away from Mayweather, who could be see on his Instagram live stream searching for the brother of Logan, shouting: “Where’s that mother f*****? When I catch you, I’m going to kill you. I’ll f** you up mother f*****, I’ll kill you.”

Up next

03:03

2021 British and Irish Lions squad revealed

00:39

Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans after ESL debacle

02:24

Trailer released for Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

00:30

Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares

Editor’s picks

00:20

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at press conference for Logan Paul fight

00:48

Video shows police officer crashing car during drag race

00:32

Brexit fishing row: Moment boats collide off coast of Jersey

00:28

Man ‘shoots’ musket in defiance amid Brexit fishing row

More Editor’s picks

00:33

Conservative candidate shares bizarre campaign video in playground

00:27

Republican businessman campaigns with huge bear

00:26

Hail breaks through Walmart store roof

00:25

Kate tells Prince William 'you don't need to roll your Rs' in cheeky YouTube channel trailer

More Editor’s picks

01:04

Woman hatches duckling from carton of eggs she bought in Morrisons

00:41

French minister threatens to cut off Jersey’s electricity amid post-Brexit row

00:39

President of Ireland’s puppy steals limelight in TV interview

00:25

Ben Affleck asks woman why she unmatched him on dating app, TikTok video reveals

More Editor’s picks

00:39

Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans after ESL debacle

00:23

CCTV may show car used in fatal shooting of Rhyhiem Barton in 2018

01:31

Cameroonian woman drops to knees pleading Australian PM Scott Morrison for help

01:15

India court says Covid deaths ‘no less than genocide’

More Editor’s picks

01:25

Royal Marines use jet pack to board ship at high speed

01:19

Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July

00:20

At least 23 killed after train overpass collapses onto road in Mexico City

00:37

French foreign minister fist bumps Dominic Raab’s elbow during G7 arrival

More Editor’s picks

00:37

US Army’s new night vision technology makes fighting look like video game

00:30

Fox News host defends Disneyland ride that ‘promotes rape culture’

01:08

'Good chance' social distancing can end on 21 June, says Boris Johnson

00:51

Line of Duty actor defends show from viewer backlash

More Editor’s picks

01:18

Moment Line of Duty’s ‘H' revealed in season 6 finale

00:30

Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares

00:43

Thousands attend Wuhan music festival

00:58

Elon Musk’s SpaceX capsule returns home after pioneering Nasa mission

More Editor’s picks

00:31

Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘bulls*** factory’

00:37

Kill the Bill protesters march through central London

00:35

Extinction Rebellion protesters block roads across UK

00:37

Thousands of clubbers descend on Liverpool docks for Britain’s first legal rave in more than a year

More Editor’s picks

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

00:56

German tourist found after going missing in Colombia jungle for week after drinking psychedelic tea

01:20

Extinction Rebellion blockade UK nuclear base with giant plant pots

00:31

Biden interrupted by chants of ‘end detentions now’ at Georgia rally

More Editor’s picks

00:53

Royals were told ‘you all need to leave’ after Prince Philip’s funeral, says Mike Tindall

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

News

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden touts American Jobs Plan in New Orleans

00:20

Politician tries to hide that he is driving during Zoom call

00:35

Mitch McConnell says '100 per cent' of his focus is on stopping Biden

00:36

Jill Biden surprises teacher of the year during TV interview

More News

00:00

Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on American Jobs Plan

00:34

Superintendent gives update after ‘nightmare’ school shooting

00:56

Marjorie Taylor Greene says most members of Congress ‘not qualified to be there’

00:57

Police hold briefing on armed hijacking of school bus in South Carolina

More News

00:48

Video shows police officer crashing car during drag race

00:26

EU calls for ‘restraint’ over UK-France fisheries dispute

00:39

Sean Hannity says humanity should 'party' instead of battling climate change

00:52

Missouri neighbourhood shut down after couple find live WWII bomb while gardening

More News

02:12

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond votes in Aberdeenshire for Scottish Parliament election

00:32

Brexit fishing row: Moment boats collide off coast of Jersey

00:28

US secretary of state warns Russia over 'aggressive' acts

00:36

Mother shares terrifying video of shark circling her toddler at Hawaii beach

More News

00:28

Dramatic hailstorm batters Merseyside town

01:13

EU says UK is breaking Brexit trade deal amid Jersey fishing row

00:54

Sisters head to polling station to cast vote in Scottish election

00:28

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon visits polling station for Scottish Parliament election

More News

01:16

French boats stage protest amid fishing row

00:32

Keir Starmer casts vote in 'Super Thursday' local elections

00:34

Reggie the cockapoo visits polling station with owner

00:35

Husband makes tearful appeal over missing wife prior to being arrested for her murder

More News

01:46

Caitlyn Jenner says trans kids shouldn’t play sports in their true gender

00:35

Caitlyn Jenner says she's ‘all for the wall’

00:43

India: Bodies of Covid patients left in empty ICU after hospital runs out of oxygen

00:28

Man ‘shoots’ musket in defiance amid Brexit fishing row

More News

00:38

At the heart of the horror: The grim race to cremate Delhi’s Covid dead

01:35

SpaceX Starship launches and lands without exploding

00:56

Biden lays into GOP opposition and Trump tax cuts as he says Republicans in midst of ‘mini-revolution’

00:53

French boats protest off Jersey over post-Brexit fishing rights

More News

00:32

Boris Johnson casts his vote alongside fiancee Carrie Symonds

00:27

Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

00:33

Conservative candidate shares bizarre campaign video in playground

01:32

911 call reveals moments before Zulu ‘prince’ shot dead by Hawaii police

More News

00:27

Republican businessman campaigns with huge bear

00:40

Navy SEAL reinstated by Trump says ‘nobody had a problem’ killing unarmed Isis prisoner

01:31

‘You did him proud’: Prince Charles thanks soldiers involved in Prince Philip's funeral

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

More News

00:25

Starmer says he will ‘take responsibility’ for Labour election results

00:57

Mark Meadows says decision to uphold Trump Facebook ban is a sad day for America

01:04

Woman hatches duckling from carton of eggs she bought in Morrisons

00:41

French minister threatens to cut off Jersey’s electricity amid post-Brexit row

More News

00:27

French journalist pleads for his life after being kidnapped in West Africa

00:23

CCTV may show car used in fatal shooting of Rhyhiem Barton in 2018

00:26

Hail breaks through Walmart store roof

00:31

Sturgeon will stage ‘wildcat’ referendum, Scottish Tory leader claims

More News

00:33

Nine-year-old boy jumps onto conveyor belt at airport

00:51

Failure to fix social care system is ‘stain on nation’ says former government commissioner

00:58

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches more internet-boosting satellites into orbit

01:31

Cameroonian woman drops to knees pleading Australian PM Scott Morrison for help

More News

01:15

India court says Covid deaths ‘no less than genocide’

00:42

Sturgeon suggests Johnson is using Royal Yacht to distract from sleaze

00:19

White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

01:19

Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July

More News

00:00

Watch live as SpaceX launches its 26th batch of Starlink satellites

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks on Covid-19 response

02:30

Daughter of 73-year-old arrested by police says incident has worsened her dementia

00:00

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

More News

00:39

President of Ireland’s puppy steals limelight in TV interview

01:34

Starmer says he is ‘fighting for every vote' in Hartlepool by-election

00:00

Greta Thunberg and Fridays For Future activists discuss climate goals ahead of Cop26

02:19

Woman launches racist attack on Latino cop saying: ‘You’ll never be white’

More News

01:00

Don Lemon erupts at CNN for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

00:20

At least 23 killed after train overpass collapses onto road in Mexico City

00:42

G7 foreign ministers meet amid tight coronavirus restrictions

01:25

Royal Marines use jet pack to board ship at high speed

More News

00:19

Firefighters tackle ‘well-developed’ blaze in Glasgow city centre

00:30

Firefighters tackle fire following explosion at house in Kent

01:06

'Don't book foreign summer holidays yet', says Liz Truss

01:10

At least 15 dead as Mexico City subway overpass collapses

More News

00:58

Asian woman attacked with a hammer for refusing to take off her mask in New York

00:37

US Army’s new night vision technology makes fighting look like video game

00:37

French foreign minister fist bumps Dominic Raab’s elbow during G7 arrival

00:00

Watch live as rescue teams scour site of Mexico City overpass collapse

More News

00:44

Biden pitches expansive healthcare plan without Republican support

00:30

Fox News host defends Disneyland ride that ‘promotes rape culture’

01:43

At least 15 dead after Mexico City train collapses onto road

00:33

Bernie Sanders says US has 'moral responsibility' to waive vaccine patents

More News

01:08

'Good chance' social distancing can end on 21 June, says Boris Johnson

00:49

Boris Johnson braces foreign holidaymakers for disappointment, warning of risk of ‘influx of disease’

00:47

Wrong to focus on ‘sleaze’ allegations against Boris Johnson while India is suffering, minister says

00:31

Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

More News

00:24

Nicola Sturgeon claims only she offers 'serious leadership' for Scotland

00:25

GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

01:05

Cindy McCain calls pro-Trump 'audit' of 2020 results 'ludicrous'

00:42

‘Reasonable’ to let India keep 5m vaccine doses earmarked for UK, scientist says

More News

01:02

UK has not broken 'formal commitments' with aid cuts, Raab says

00:58

Elon Musk’s SpaceX capsule returns home after pioneering Nasa mission

00:47

Lisa Nandy says Labour could lose elections in Midlands and North East

00:35

Extinction Rebellion protesters block roads across UK

More News

00:47

Social distancing and masks here to stay, Raab hints

00:59

Boris Johnson must resign if he broke ministerial code, Scottish Tory leader says

00:31

Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘bulls*** factory’

00:37

Kill the Bill protesters march through central London

More News

00:37

‘Pizzly bear’ hybrid could soon become ‘more common’ due to global warming

01:10

Barack Obama reveals details of final call before Osama bin Laden’s death

00:37

Thousands of clubbers descend on Liverpool docks for Britain’s first legal rave in more than a year

00:35

MSNBC host attacks West Virginia governor over transgender law

US News

00:48

Video shows police officer crashing car during drag race

00:35

Mitch McConnell says '100 per cent' of his focus is on stopping Biden

00:36

Jill Biden surprises teacher of the year during TV interview

00:19

White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

More US News

01:19

Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July

00:31

Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

00:33

Bernie Sanders says US has 'moral responsibility' to waive vaccine patents

00:31

Biden interrupted by chants of ‘end detentions now’ at Georgia rally

More US News

00:35

MSNBC host attacks West Virginia governor over transgender law

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

00:27

Mike Pence criticises Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

00:35

Michael Cohen says Rudy Giuliani will be 'thrown under the bus' next

More US News

00:27

Doug Emhoff seen blowing kisses to Kamala during joint session

04:42

Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress

00:45

'America is not a racist country', says Republican senator Tim Scott

00:31

Biden tells transgender Americans 'Your president has your back'

More US News

00:59

GOP legislator confronted for suggesting there is 'good side' to slavery

00:58

White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

00:45

Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

00:49

Vandal shatters glass at synagogue in New York

More US News

00:47

Tucker Carlson says kids wearing masks is ‘child abuse’ in anti-mask rant

00:28

Authorities said they wouldn’t be ‘f***ing bullied’ into releasing Andrew Brown bodycam video

00:53

New York governor says he won't resign even if Attorney General's investigation shows misconduct

01:16

DOJ announces investigation into Louisville police after Breonna Taylor killing

More US News

00:52

Chauvin prosecutor says he felt 'a little bad’ for the killer police officer

01:03

Arizona lawmaker demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in voting rights debate

00:20

Crowds take part in inaugural Josh Swain fight

00:47

It's exactly a year since Trump suggested using bleach to treat Covid

More US News

01:01

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches crewed mission to ISS

01:00

Lincoln Project attack ad says ‘everyone’ calls Trump ‘old’ and ‘impotent’

00:55

Mike Lindell rants against Facebook fact checker Alan Duke

02:18

Stacey Abrams lists new Georgia voting bill provisions she objects to

More US News

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

03:57

Key moments from the Derek Chauvin murder trial

01:54

'What's right is right': Minnesota crowd reacts to Chauvin verdict

02:48

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all murder charges

More US News

01:22

Floyd's murder 'ripped the blinders off' systemic racism in US, says Biden

00:52

Trump considering 2024 presidential run

00:39

Mike Lindell pranked on live TV by fake Trump caller

02:22

Elderly dementia patient violently arrested in Colorado

More US News

00:40

Moment reckless driver jumps opening drawbridge

00:54

Newly released body cam footage shows the shooting of Adam Toledo

01:16

Derek Chauvin refuses to testify in George Floyd murder trial

00:55

Pelosi shoots down Democratic bill to expand Supreme Court

More US News

00:32

Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing third Covid wave

02:49

Biden announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

01:23

Cardiologist says police killed George Floyd

03:16

Black Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police officer

More US News

01:08

Matt Gaetz claims support of Trump and Taylor Greene after sex trafficking allegations

00:53

Joe Biden comments on passing of Prince Philip

03:48

Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

00:21

Fox News host links Harry & Meghan to Philip’s death

More US News

01:40

Prince Philip death: Mourners gather at Windsor Castle

00:42

Greta Thunberg says Trump’s attacks on her are ‘hilarious’

01:13

Fentanyl wasn’t what slowed George Floyd’s breathing, lung expert says

01:46

LA police arrest Black man as they search for white suspect

More US News

00:45

Migrant boy abandoned in desert asks guard for help

01:29

Woman with the world’s longest nails gets an extreme manicure

00:50

Biden gets heated defending infrastructure plan against GOP critics

00:32

Tucker Carlson defends Capitol rioters

More US News

00:34

CCTV shows bleeding sailor rushing into store and pleadng for help during Maryland shooting

00:52

Doormen stand by while Asian American attacked in street

02:30

The key moments from Piers Morgan’s Fox News interview

01:11

Police chase stolen ambulance across East Dallas

More US News

01:11

9-foot alligators wrestle in Florida man's back garden

01:21

LAPD expert: Officers used ‘excessive’ force on George Floyd

Behind The Headlines

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

More Behind The Headlines

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

06:26

How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

More Behind The Headlines

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

More Behind The Headlines

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

More Behind The Headlines

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

More Behind The Headlines

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

More Behind The Headlines

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

More Behind The Headlines

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

Football Highlights

01:26

Leeds United’s classic goals vs Manchester United

01:22

Mason Mount's rise through Chelsea's ranks

00:40

Harry Kane's first Premier League goal

01:35

Ederson’s incredible passing range

More Football Highlights

01:30

Pitchside: Brilliant Trossard helps Brighton thrash Newcastle

00:52

Chelsea’s classic strikes against Manchester City

01:10

Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League

Culture

00:30

Yo-Yo Ma performs moving Bach piece to 'comfort' India during Covid crisis

00:57

George Clooney plays world’s biggest Brad Pitt fan in charity sketch

00:41

Sharon Stone shares powerful speech on #MeToo movement and sexual abuse on GMB

00:55

Will Smith to document fitness journey as part of new YouTube series

More Culture

00:50

Nick Kamen stars in iconic Levi’s launderette advert

00:25

Ben Affleck asks woman why she unmatched him on dating app, TikTok video reveals

00:26

Anna Faris says there were ‘a lot of things I ignored’ in marriage to Chris Pratt

00:40

Comedian Lilly Singh says US ‘world sidekick’ in Covid crisis

More Culture

00:16

TikTok video shows Adam Sandler being inadvertently turned away from fast-food chain

00:21

Paris Hilton debunks viral photo of her wearing 'Stop Being Poor' t-shirt

00:51

Line of Duty actor defends show from viewer backlash

01:21

Ted Hastings' powerful Line of Duty finale sign off

More Culture

01:18

Moment Line of Duty’s ‘H' revealed in season 6 finale

00:43

Thousands attend Wuhan music festival

00:50

Trailer for new BBC series Vigil

00:25

Line of Duty writer rubbishes ‘preposterous’ theory ahead of series finale

More Culture

00:30

Hugh Jackman gets cop to ask Ryan Reynolds to cast him in Deadpool 3

00:39

Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher investing in Uber was the 'worst idea ever'

00:58

Stacey Solomon criticises the Royal Family in resurfaced Loose Women clip

00:50

Elliot Page says he collapsed at Inception premiere after party amid gender turmoil

More Culture

00:30

Teaser for new series of Dexter: 'Misunderstood'

00:35

Jimmy Kimmel calls MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ‘self-destructive’

00:57

T-Pain wipes out entire team of racists on Call of Duty

00:41

Juan Joya Borja, the ‘Spanish laughing guy’ behind the ‘El Risitas’ meme, has died

More Culture

01:02

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sets up India Covid fundraiser

00:45

Alex Trebek’s wife says it was a ‘blessing’ to see love from fans before husband’s death

00:45

Dax Shepard opens up about telling his children he relapsed

01:05

Lewis Hamilton reveals David Bowie sent him a guitar before his death

More Culture

00:20

Jack Whitehall takes swipe at Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

00:34

Joe Rogan says young people shouldn’t get vaccinated

00:32

BBC presenter acts as 'human crash test dummy' on 2014 TV show

00:28

Bradley Walsh gets scolded by contestant over Anne Hegerty comment

More Culture

00:50

Arnold Schwarzenegger on whether Caitlyn Jenner can win California election

00:29

Vladislav Ivanov performs on Chinese reality show CHUANG 2021

00:35

Journalist appears to confuse Daniel Kaluuya for different Black actor at Oscars

00:50

Will Mellor says he felt ‘horrendous’ after receiving Covid jab

More Culture

00:47

'Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey': Ted Hastings delivers iconic Line of Duty quote

00:30

Line Of Duty season six finale trailer released

02:24

Is Carmichael H? The clues in Line of Duty episode 6

01:55

Best moments from the Oscars 2021

More Culture

00:28

Glenn Close twerks to ‘Da Butt’ in iconic Oscars moment

00:25

Harrison Ford reads list of scathing Blade Runner criticisms at Oscars

00:19

Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor at Academy Awards

00:26

Frances McDormand howls like a wolf as Nomadland wins Best Picture

More Culture

00:22

Frances McDormand wins Best Actress Oscar for third time

00:29

Thomas Vinterberg remembers late daughter in Oscars speech

00:29

Youn Yuh Jung calls out Hollywood for mispronouncing her name

00:24

Daniel Kaluuya addresses hilarious Oscars acceptance speech

More Culture

00:28

Travon Free makes powerful statement about police brutality in Oscars speech

00:26

Chloe Zhao first woman of colour to win Best Director

00:28

Daniel Kaluuya thanks parents for having sex as he wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar

00:29

Regina King honors Black Lives Matter movement at start of Oscars ceremony

More Culture

00:20

Regina King recovers after almost falling live on stage

00:24

Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman was ‘authenticity on steroids’

00:25

Riz Ahmed fixes wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair on red carpet

00:30

Paul Raci uses ASL during Oscars interview

More Culture

00:22

Minari star Alan Kim dances on red carpet

00:26

Glenn Close says she would be ‘very proud’ to win Best Actress

00:29

George Clooney jokes that wife Amal watching ER has been ‘disaster for my marriage’ during cast reunion

00:32

Kate Garraway says that 'the fingering is being pointed' in on-air mistake

More Culture

01:00

Ted Nugent tests positive for covid-19 after calling pandemic a ‘scam’

00:30

Katherine Ryan tells All That Glitters contestant to think like a 'straight white man'

00:32

Spencer Matthews questions which contestant is the 'least gay' on This Is My House

00:29

Man spots extra’s background blunder in High School Musical

More Culture

00:32

Sunday Burquest discusses cancer diagnosis on Survivor

00:28

Chris Evans responds after Lizzo sends drunk DM

00:59

'There's been a very big clue' Adrian Dunbar drops Line of Duty conclusion hint

00:34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

More Culture

01:21

Madonna calls gun control 'the new vaccination'

02:10

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage reads his tribute to Prince Philip

03:06

Helen McCrory stars in iconic Harry Potter scene as Narcissa Malfoy

01:53

Helen McCrory’s best TV and film moments

More Culture

00:50

Helen McCrory’s 2016 interview on how she became involved with Marie Curie

01:28

Kyra Sedgwick accidentally pushed panic button at Tom Cruise’s house

00:44

Elon Musk says he’s an ‘alien’ in resurfaced clip

02:04

Carey Mulligan stars in the trailer for 'Promising Young Woman'

More Culture

00:15

Mother gets a tattoo she mistakenly thought was drawn by son

00:49

Comedian learns Prince Philip has died after joking about him on stage

01:56

Bukky Bakray reacts to Winning the EE Rising Star Award

03:26

The best moments from the 2021 BAFTA awards

More Culture

00:59

Nomadland wins best film at BAFTA awards

01:12

BAFTA supporting-actress winner thanks 'snobbish' British people

00:35

BAFTA commemorates work of late royal Prince Philip

00:54

The Rock sends ‘incredible’ heartfelt message to Ashley Cain’s terminally ill daughter Azaylia

More Culture

02:38

Jake Paul accused of sexual assault by TikTok star Justine Paradise

00:37

Timothee Chalamet cameos on SNL in 'flute-tooting' video

01:16

Big Brother's Pete Bennett shares emotional tribute to Nikki Grahame

01:21

Matt Gaetz ridiculed on SNL Weekend Update over sex trafficking allegations

More Culture

01:08

Nikki Grahame thanks Big Brother 'for everything' in final series

00:46

Kid Cudi performs in floral dress on SNL

01:47

Marcus Mumford crashes wife Carey Mulligan's monologue on SNL

00:58

DMX was fan of 'Golden Girls', Gabrielle Union reveals

More Culture

00:25

'It's kicking off': Maya Jama posts video passing Buckingham Palace

00:31

DMX grows orchids in Fresh Off the Boat

01:15

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Anniversary Special causes audience divide

00:27

Dave Chappelle says celebrities left ‘dirty notes’ for Trump at the White House

More Culture

00:36

Brooke Baldwin says men at CNN are paid more

00:40

Heineken's 1974 advert focused on policemen's feet

00:29

Joan Collins in Cinzano advert written by legendary copywriter

00:23

Couple unknowingly vandalise $500,000 painting in Seoul, South Korea

Lifestyle

00:42

Tess Holliday opens up about responses she's received after revealing anorexia battle

00:25

Kate tells Prince William 'you don't need to roll your Rs' in cheeky YouTube channel trailer

00:59

Adorable 12-year-old boy serenades kitten with a ukulele

01:12

Man eats 1.5-year-old rotten chicken to get high

More Lifestyle

00:25

Australian TV anchor cruelly mocks Meghan Markle’s new book

00:40

Princess Charlotte marks sixth birthday with new photo

00:54

Martin Scorsese goes viral as he guesses ‘feminine items’ in hilarious video with daughter Francesca

00:53

Royals were told ‘you all need to leave’ after Prince Philip’s funeral, says Mike Tindall

More Lifestyle

00:30

Victoria Beckham shares the parenting technique she relied on to help her children through lockdown

00:35

Royal Mint unveils spectacular gold £10,000 coin weighing 22lb

00:29

Willow Smith reveals she is polyamorous

00:24

Gwyneth Paltrow discusses criticism of her 2002 Oscar dress

More Lifestyle

00:37

Instagram influencer paints mask on face to enter Bali store

00:54

Martin Scorsese tries to guess feminine products on TikTok

00:44

Mother uses diaper changes to teach toddler “consent while parenting"

00:24

American woman goes viral for her pronunciation of Caffè Nero

More Lifestyle

00:56

Steph McGovern undergoes smear test live on TV

00:36

Woman with Down’s Syndrome cries as little brother asks her to be bridesmaid

00:31

Joy Behar apologises for repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner

00:58

Flight attendant reveals why the crew greets you as you board the plane

More Lifestyle

00:29

Elderly couple moved to tears after kind woman cleans home

00:45

Kelly Osbourne says she relapsed after four years of sobriety

00:33

Chrissy Teigen opens up about 'defining moment' after pregnancy loss

00:19

Courteney Cox proves ‘she’s a Monica’ in real life

More Lifestyle

00:58

Farmer calls out food industry in TikTok about expiration dates

00:20

Alex Rodriguez posts ode to Jennifer Lopez on Instagram story

00:47

Gwyneth Paltrow says some Goop products shock her mother

00:59

Couple goes viral after man proposes with five rings

More Lifestyle

00:29

Advert for Halloween outfits banned for objectifying women

00:58

Customers flock to hairdressers and barbers in desperate need of a trim

00:57

Kate Garraway on husband arriving home from hospital

00:45

Touching moment elementary school kids applaud teacher for passing citizenship test

More Lifestyle

00:26

Khloe Kardashian embraces her body, and talks about body image struggles

00:23

Female business owner uses fake male assistant to handle difficult people

01:00

Prince William says we must ‘reset our relationship with nature’ to avoid climate disaster

00:30

Woman mocks shoulder-baring ‘Vaccine Ready’ tops on Revolve

More Lifestyle

00:44

Demi Lovato was told she was 'not sick enough' for eating disorder treatment

00:29

Housewife’s uncovered diary from 1957 shows ‘times don’t change’

01:10

‘It did bother me’: Prince Albert II of Monaco responds to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview

00:41

The One Show's Alex Jones reveals she is expecting her third child

More Lifestyle

00:31

George Clooney opens up about waiting to have children in his 50s

00:37

Community of 3D printed zero net energy homes in California

00:42

Ben Shephard left embarrassed after Susanna Reid 'nipples' comment on GMB

00:36

Mike Tindall reveals wife Zara has given birth to baby boy

More Lifestyle

00:40

Florence Pugh posts latest 'Cooking with Flo' tutorial video

00:32

Gayle King says Meghan and Harry had a plan if Prince Philip died

00:37

Woman's Fitbit caught her cheating boyfriend

00:55

Royals haven't contacted Meghan Markle since Oprah interview, says Gayle King

More Lifestyle

00:54

Phillip Schofield claims he's 'always' called out abuse during This Morning debate on women's safety

00:28

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunite at Grammys

00:24

Harry Styles Grammys acceptance speech bleeped

01:06

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit east London school

More Lifestyle

00:38

Thomas Markle says baby skin tone comment was ‘just a stupid question’

00:48

Harry 'obviously didn't support Meghan' during suicidal period, says Thomas Markle

00:39

Thomas Markle says he'll stop talking to the press when Harry and Meghan talk to him

00:57

'Snotty' Harry told me I should have taken his advice, says Thomas Markle

More Lifestyle

00:20

Prince Harry claims even the Queen is under control of royal institution

00:33

Oprah says 'concerns' about Archie's skin tone didn't come from Queen or Prince Philip

00:49

Meghan slammed by Piers Morgan for 'trashing' Royal family in Oprah interview

00:18

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite words

More Lifestyle

00:38

Meghan explains how she wasn't offered any royal 'training'

00:32

Meghan Markle says Queen Elizabeth 'was always wonderful'

00:31

Prince Harry says he feels 'let down' by Prince Charles

00:34

Prince Harry will never share conversation had about colour of Archie's skin

More Lifestyle

00:32

Meghan says her only regret is believing that the royal family would protect her

00:31

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan were living off Diana inheritance

00:24

Prince Harry says he and Meghan left the UK due to 'lack of support and understanding'

00:30

Prince Harry reveals his father the Prince of Wales stopped taking his calls

More Lifestyle

00:31

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting a baby girl

00:33

Meghan tells Oprah she was too afraid to be left alone during mental health struggle

00:31

Meghan tells Oprah she 'didn't want to be alive anymore'

00:32

Meghan says concerns were raised over 'how dark' Archie's skin would be

More Lifestyle

00:30

Meghan tells Oprah that Kate made her cry before wedding

02:47

The Queen delivers annual Commonwealth message

00:38

Princess Diana's aide draws comparions between Royal rifts past and present

00:51

Boris Johnson 'interested' but won't be watching Meghan & Harry interview

More Lifestyle

01:17

Piers Morgan recieves AstraZeneca Covid jab

04:31

Inside the UK's first Amazon Fresh store

00:59

Meghan Markle 'saddened' by former aide's bullying claims

00:31

Tom Brady reveals what wife Gisele Bundchen said after most-recent Super Bowl win

More Lifestyle

01:04

Paris Hilton discusses 'humiliating' 2007 David Letterman interview

00:44

Drew Barrymore opens up about being placed in a psychiatric ward at 13

00:42

First lady Jill Biden shares divorce advice with Kelly Clarkson

00:25

Man accidentally sends selfie to 60 different women in group chat

More Lifestyle

01:02

Allison Janney explains why she embraced her grey hair

00:31

Kendall Jenner launches new tequila brand

01:14

Harry and Meghan set to complete family and welcome new baby

00:46

William and Kate speak to nursing student working on frontline of Covid-19 response

More Lifestyle

01:33

Duchess of Cambridge talks to parents about home schooling

01:09

Dua Lipa confirms she is not pregnant

01:47

British passenger turned away due to 'inadequate' Covid test

01:01

H&M x Simone Rocha collection

More Lifestyle

00:21

Martha Stewart receives Covid vaccine

00:48

Paramedic proposes to nurse boyfriend during Covid vaccine appointment

00:56

Robot dog is taught to fend off human attackers by artificial intelligence

00:46

Princess Eugenie pays emotional tribute to her mother’s charity work

More Lifestyle

00:51

Royals release Christmas card photographs

00:39

TikTok of everyday life in Covid-free Sydney draws envy

01:07

News anchor reveals she has been wearing her glasses on-air to boost her daughter's confidence

04:03

Dear 2020: A letter to a year that changed us all

AIUIa

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

More AIUIa

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece