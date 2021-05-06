Floyd Mayweather Jr and Jake Paul were involved in a brawl at the press conference for the legendary boxer’s exhibition bout with Logan Paul.

The fight broke out when YouTube star Paul, who recently knocked out Ben Askren in his third professional fight, swiped Mayweather’s hat.

Paul appeared to get away from Mayweather, who could be see on his Instagram live stream searching for the brother of Logan, shouting: “Where’s that mother f*****? When I catch you, I’m going to kill you. I’ll f** you up mother f*****, I’ll kill you.”