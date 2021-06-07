Gareth Southgate said his England players would not stop taking the knee after they were booed again ahead of their win over Romania.

“I sadly sort of expected what happened to happen,” the England boss said after some fans ignored his pleas not to jeer at the gesture at the final Euro 2020 warm-up game at the Riverside Stadium.

“We’ve accepted that, as a group. It’s not going to stop what we are doing and what we believe. It certainly isn’t going to stop my support for our players and our staff.”

Athletes have been taking a knee to highlight racial injustice.