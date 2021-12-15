Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne's return after Man City thrash Leeds

Pep Guardiola hailed the return to form of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian’s double in Tuesday’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.

Man City’s star playmaker had a slow start to the campaign after a summer of injury problems and then a spell out with coronavirus.

De Bryne looked back to his best as the champions swept Leeds aside with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium to chalk up their seventh successive Premier League victory in style.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here