Hamilton shakes hands with Verstappen after losing F1 title in dramatic final lap

Lewis Hamilton shook hands with Max Verstappen and congratulated his rival after losing the F1 world title on a dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brit led for much of the race, but a late safety car allowed Verstappen to make up time and he overtook Hamilton in the final seconds of the season.

Even after having the title snatched away from him at the last moment, the Mercedes driver showed his class after the race, shaking hands and congratulating his great rival's success.

