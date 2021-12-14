Wrestler banned for 'violently' stabbing referee in the head after match

An Oklahoma-based wrestling company has banned a performer after he “violently” stabbed a referee in the head with a sharp spike.

The horrifying incident took place at a World Class Pro Wrestling event in Texas on Saturday when Devon Nicholson - known as “Hannibal” - attacked the official after a match with Carlito.

Despite winning the bout, Nicholson brutally attacked the referee and continuously scraped his head with the sharp object, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Lando Deltoro was taken to hospital where he required multiple sutures, while Nicholson has been banned from the promotion.

