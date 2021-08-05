Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the club will solve their Harry Kane problem internally rather than speak publicly about it.

The England striker did not report for pre-season tests on Monday and it later emerged he was still on holiday in Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.

Speaking after a pre-season fixture against Chelsea, Nuno expressed his desire to avoid a "public argument" or discussion.

Tottenham drew 2-2 without their star man at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.