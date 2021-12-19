Jake Paul wasted no time in calling out two of the biggest names in the UFC moments after knocking out Tyron Woodley in sensational style in their rematch in Florida.

Paul connected with a stunning overhand right hook in the sixth round of the pair’s rematch as the YouTube star improved his professional record to 5-0.

In the post-fight news conference, Jake said: "Please, please let me get Kamaru Usman, let me get Diaz, let me get Masvidal, let me get McGregor because I'm going to embarrass them too.”

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here