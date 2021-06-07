Jake Paul filmed himself supporting his brother Logan Paul as the Youtube star-turned-boxer unexpectedly survived his fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

“You’re winning!” Jake shouts, his voice hoarse from excitedly screaming.

Logan went all eight rounds with the retired five-weight world champion at their Miami exhibition bout. With no knockout, no winner was declared.

But Jake saw it differently.

“F*** all of you! Logan Paul just beat Floyd Mayweather!” he yells in the expletives-laden clip.

At the end of the video, the brothers burst into laughter when Jake tells Logan after the fight: “You just beat Floyd Mayweather.”