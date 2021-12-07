Jake Paul calls Fury family 'shady' after Tommy pulls out of fight

YouTube star Jake Paul has hit out at boxer Tommy Fury calling him the “biggest b****” in boxing after the former Love Island contestant pulled out of their bout which was scheduled for 18 December.

Fury cited a broken rib and a “bacterial chest infection” as his reasons for not being able to fulfill the fight, with Paul’s previous opponent Tyron Woodley stepping in to fulfill the card.

In response to Fury’s reasons for pulling out, Paul said: “I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick, get the f*** over it.”