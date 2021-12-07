Tommy Fury has opened up on the reasons behind pulling out of his fight with Jake Paul, detailing a chest infection and broken rib that has led to him being unable to breathe during training.

The Brit - brother of Tyson Fury - was scheduled to face the American YouTuber turned professional boxer in Florida on 18 December.

“I contracted a bacterial chest infection that led to me going to the gym unable to breathe,” Fury explained, adding that he had “sleepless nights” for a month before returning to training, only to suffer a broken rib.

