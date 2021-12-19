Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, beating the former UFC champion for the second time in four months.

The knockout came in the sixth round of the pair’s boxing rematch in Tampa, Florida, as YouTube star Paul outdid his split-decision victory over Woodley from August, remaining undefeated in the process.

Woodley’s rematch with Paul came after Tommy Fury withdrew from his scheduled fight against the YouTube star, citing a chest infection and broken rib.

