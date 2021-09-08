A football fan was spotted devouring an entire jar of mayonnaise during an annual College football game.

Fans gathered at the annual Duke’s Mayo Classic game in Charlotte, North Carolina, to watch Catch Clemson face Georgia.

One dedicated mayo fan saw himself on the broadcast across big screens working his way through a huge jar of the sauce.

Gabe McDonald filmed the man on the Bank of America Stadium’s jumbotron shovelling the dressing into his mouth using his hand while excited fans cheered him on.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic is an annual game played on the opening weekend of the college football season.