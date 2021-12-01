Former British number one Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from tennis aged 30 after a couple of years of persistent knee problems and some issues with heart palpitations.

Konta announced her retirement with a social media post headed by the word ‘Grateful’, in which she spoke about how lucky she felt to have lived out her childhood dream of becoming a tennis pro.

The 30-year-old said in the statement: “My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be.