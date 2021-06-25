Independent TV

John Cena WWE return: Hollywood star confirms he will ‘definitely’ be back

Professional wrestler turned Hollywood superstar John Cena has confirmed he will ‘definitely’ make his return to WWE.

The 44-year-old hasn't been seen in the ring since WrestleMania 36 back in April 2020 and has instead been focusing on his acting career.

Cena stars in the recently released Fast & Furious 9 film but has been rumoured to make his WWE comeback as early as this summer.

He could be in line for a match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this August.

