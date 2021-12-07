Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 by the German FA for his comments after Borussia Dortmund’s loss to Bayern Munich.

He questioned the decision to allow referee Felix Zwayer to officiate the game despite his involvement in a match-fixing incident.

Bellingham’s comments came after Dortmund was left frustrated by Zwayer’s on-field decisions during the game.

“You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?”, Jude Bellingham said.

Zwayer received a six-month ban from the German FA in 2005 for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

