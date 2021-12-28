Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Burnley players during rant about extra substitutions

Jurgen Klopp appeared to aim a dig at Burnley during a rant about allowing extra substitutions in the Premier League due to a fixture pile-up.

The Liverpool boss believes that many members of his team are playing too much this season, because they feature regularly for their international sides.

He then compared his club to Burnley, questioning if any of their players represent their countries.

“As an example, Burnley, I’m not sure how many of them play international football. When our players have three games, they have no games,” the Reds boss said.

