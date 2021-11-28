Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his forward Diogo Jota as the “perfect signing” after his side ran out convincing 4-0 winners against Southampton on Saturday (27 November).

Jota scored two first half goals for the Reds to put his side into a comfortable lead which Southampton never really looked like clawing back.

The Portuguese forward has been on fire for Liverpool this season, clocking seven goals in just 12 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.