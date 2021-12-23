Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players.

Klopp’s side was drawn against Arsenal in the last four after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester.

The two-legged affair is due to be played in the weeks commencing January 3 and 10 but that comes after a run of five matches in 12 days for Liverpool and Klopp is not keen on the additional workload being placed on his squad.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here