Jurgen Klopp has suggested Liverpool should forget about winning the Premier League title if their standards drop following a disappointing defeat to Leicester.

The Reds were stunned by a second-half strike from Ademola Lookman, dropping points against a weakened Foxes side in a fixture they were expected to win.

Manchester City have the chance to pull nine points clear of their rivals on Wednesday and Klopp has suggested the defending champions could "run away" the title again.

"If we play like tonight we don't have to think about catching City up," he said.

