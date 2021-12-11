Steven Gerrard will 'definitely' return to manage Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Steven Gerrard is sure to manage Liverpool "one day" in the future.

The Reds legend, now in charge at Aston Villa, returns to Anfield on Saturday to face off against his former club.

Ahead of the fixture, Klopp was asked if it's "inevitable" that Gerrard will one day return to manage Liverpool.

"Yes, I think so, absolutely," the German responded.

"I think Stevie is doing really well at the moment. I think it will definitely happen and [it will be] good for everybody."

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.