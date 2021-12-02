LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and is "expected" to miss several games.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who said earlier this season that he is vaccinated, has either tested positive for Covid-19 or has had an inconclusive result.

Neither the team nor James has revealed exact details to the public, but a source close to the situation anonymously told AP that the star is set to miss "several" games.

He had already missed the Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings earlier this week.

