LeBron James got two fans ejected from their courtside seats during a game against the Indiana Pacers.

James, who scored a season-high 39 points in the game, brought referee Rodney Mott over to the sideline and pointed at the couple.

Two arena officials came over to the couple and after a brief discussion with Mott they escorted the couple off the floor.

James described their behavior as “outside the line with obscene gestures and words" but it's unclear exactly what they said or did.

