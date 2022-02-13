LeBron James has passed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to hold the record for most combined points in regular season and playoffs.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his Hall of Fame career with 44,149 combined points (38,387 in the regular season, 5,762 in the playoffs).

James said: “I love the game of basketball. I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations. I guess, it’s a pretty big deal.”

