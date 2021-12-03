Lewis Hamilton says ‘we need to apply pressure’ on Saudi Arabia over human rights

Lewis Hamilton insists he is uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia highlighting the country’s “pretty terrifying” LGBTQ+ laws.

The F1 champion spoke in Qatar a fortnight ago where the Brit discussed the poor human rights record of the Gulf state, calling on F1 and other sportspeople to do the same.

“We are duty-bound to ensure we try and raise awareness for certain issues, especially human rights in the countries we are going to,” he said on Thursday.

Hamilton confirmed he will again wear a rainbow helmet at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend.

