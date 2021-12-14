George Russell, who will partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, has criticised Michael Masi’s decision to allow Max Verstappen to overtake lapped cars during the dramatic conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as “unacceptable”.

Verstappen won his first F1 title on the final lap of the season after he passed Hamilton to claim a decisive and dramatic victory at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Russell tweeted: “Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable.”

