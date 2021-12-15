Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering Formula 1 career, just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth world title.

The British driver lost out to rival Max Verstappen in the final moments of the 2021 season, meaning he will have to wait at least one more year to eclipse Michael Schumacher’s record.

Hamilton was dubbed a knight by Prince Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart.

